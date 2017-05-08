VDOT works to improve busy Henrico intersection - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VDOT works to improve busy Henrico intersection

By Megan Woo, Digital
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

VDOT wants to improve the traffic flow at Parham Road and Patterson Avenue, and residents have a chance to find out the changes coming to the area.

VDOT is proposing adding extra turn lanes and crosswalks to the busy Henrico intersection.

However, once construction starts, only one travel lane on Parham Road and Patterson Avenue will be open, but it is not clear when the project will begin.

There is a public meeting on this project at 5 p.m. Monday at the Tuckahoe Library.

