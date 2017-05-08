Chesterfield police find suspect involved in burglary

Chesterfield police investigators have found a suspect involved in a burglary.

Officers say the suspect broke into the Shell station on Hull Street Road near Turner Road on April 30.

While inside, police say the suspect rummaged behind the sales counter, stole money, Newport cigarettes, and an Asus laptop computer. Officers say he also stole numerous lottery tickets from the overhead display.

The suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light-colored, loose-fitting khaki pants, dark tennis shoes, and a low-profile ball cap.

Police have not identified the suspect.

