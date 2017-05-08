Armed robbery at Chesterfield 7-Eleven turns into police pursuit

An armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Chesterfield turned into a police pursuit early Monday morning.

The robbery happened at the store on Turner Road.

Police say two suspects crashed their car and ran off somewhere in the Providence Road area, near Hicks and Reams roads.

A low flying helicopter was in the area to help with the search and woke up several people.

One suspect is in custody, while another suspect is still on the run.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12