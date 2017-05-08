Car crashes into Chesterfield apartment; 2 people forced out of home

A car crashed into an apartment in Chesterfield, forcing two people out of their home.

This happened sometime Sunday night on Marina Drive, off of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Officers say something went wrong, and the driver may have hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.

The driver is facing at least one traffic-related charge.

No one was hurt, but the damage was severe enough that it was not safe for the people who live in the apartment to stay there overnight.

