Man recovers at hospital after shot in head during robbery attempt

A man is recovering at VCU Medical Center after he was shot in the head during a robbery attempt in Richmond's East End early Monday morning.

Officers say he will survive because the bullet only grazed him.

This happened around 12 a.m. on Williamsburg Road near Darbytown Road. Police say the suspect's gun went off during a failed robbery attempt. Ths suspect ran away, and police do not have a good description of tracking him down because the victim is not talking.

Anyone who knows anything about this attempted robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

