4th Circuit Court of Appeals hears arguments in President Trump's revised travel ban

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond will hear President Trump's travel ban Monday afternoon.

This all comes after a U.S. District Court Judge in Maryland imposed a halt to a portion of the president's revised executive order. The judge blocked the enforcement blocked the enforcement of barring foreign nationals from six majority-Muslim nations from entering the country.

The International Refugee Assistance Project brought the claim to that district court in Maryland and the Justice Department appealed.

A 13-judge panel will be at the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on East Main Street to watch the oral arguments in President Trump's travel ban appeal case, and some will also be protesting what they are calling "The President's Muslim Ban."

The courtroom doors will open at 12:30 p.m., and there is no timeline as to when the judges will make their decision.

This is the first time an appeals court will hear arguments on the revised ban since it was issued in March.

The Supreme Court could still wind up reviewing the case.

