Brandon Crawford to rehab Monday with Squirrels

Two-time Gold Glove award-winner Brandon Crawford will begin a rehab assignment with the Squirrels beginning Monday at The Diamond. Crawford becomes the fourth San Francisco Giants player to rehab in Richmond and the second to do so after initially coming through the RVA as a member of the Squirrels. The Giants shortstop is working his way back from a groin injury and was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, April 29. T

Crawford will join Ryan Vogelsong (2013), Matt Cain (2015), and Josh Osich (2016) as San Francisco Giants players to rehab with the Flying Squirrels. Crawford was a member of the inaugural Flying Squirrels team in 2010 and batted .279 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs over 79 games. He was named an Eastern League All-Star in his only season in Richmond.

Crawford made his MLB debut on May 27, 2011 at the age of 24 and has won two World Series championships with San Francisco.