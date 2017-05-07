Volunteer at Chesterfield rescue squad charged with rape

Chesterfield Police say they have arrested a suspect in a rape that happened at the Ettrick–Matoaca Volunteer Rescue Squad on Saturday.

Police say they received a report, around 9:30 p.m., that a female victim had been raped by a known male suspect.

We're told the victim and suspect know each other, and both are volunteers at the rescue squad.

Officers say the suspect, 37-year-old Timothy Wayne Wilson Sr., was arrested at the rescue squad facility on River Road, and charged with rape.

Wilson is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

