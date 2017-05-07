Man shot, crashes car in Church Hill

A man is recovering after being shot early this morning in Church Hill.

Police tell NBC12 just after midnight, a man was driving a car when he crashed into a fire hydrant and then got out of the car along P and 32nd streets.

That's where police found him -- laying down on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Right now there is no word on any suspects.

If you know anything that can help police, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

