Richmond crews battle house fire on city's northside

Richmond fire crews are on the scene of a house fire that started around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

They arrived to the 2700 block of Clifton Avenue shortly before 7:40 p.m. to find smoke coming from the front of the home.

Authorities say the preliminary sweep of the house revealed that nobody was inside.

So far, no word on what caused the fire.

