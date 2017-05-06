Richmond restaurant closed temporarily after fire

Richmond Fire crews are investigating, after a grease fire broke out in the kitchen of Wong Gonzalez, around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

Officials say no one was hurt.

We're told the restaurant, located at 412 East Grace Street, will be closed temporarily because of the fire.

A worker with the restaurant told us it could be closed for days.

Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12