Richmond restaurant back open after kitchen fire

By Heather Riekers, Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Wong Gonzalez is back open, after a grease fire broke out in the restaurant's kitchen, around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

The restaurant, located at 412 East Grace Street, was temporarily closed because of the fire.

Officials say no one was hurt.

The fire is still under investigation.

