6 tornadoes confirmed throughout Virginia

Several tornadoes were confirmed in Central VA. (Source: NBC12)

The National Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes hit Virginia on Friday.

All of the tornadoes were either EF-0 or EF-1 with winds ranging from 60 mph to 95 mph.

The twisters knocked down trees and damaged numerous buildings, but no major injuries have been reported.

The storms also knocked out power to thousands of people, but through Saturday afternoon most people had their power back on.

Confirmed tornadoes in Virginia were:

EF-1 in Dinwiddie County near McKenney

Winds estimated to be in the range of 85-95 mph

Path Length 2.8 miles

Winds estimated to be in the range of 75-85 mph

Path Length 0.4 miles

Winds estimated to be in the range of 60-70 mph

Path Length 4.5 miles

Winds estimated at around 90 mph

Path Length 0.9 miles

Winds estimated at around 90 mph

Path Length 0.6 miles

Winds estimated at 85 mph

Path Length 0.3 miles

