6 tornadoes confirmed throughout Virginia

The National Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes hit Virginia on Friday. The twisters knocked down trees and damaged numerous buildings, but no major injuries have been reported. The storms also knocked out power to thousands of people, but through Saturday afternoon most people had their power back on. Confirmed tornadoes in Virginia were: EF1 in Dinwiddie County near McKenney Winds estimated to be in the range of 85-95 mph Path Length 2.8...More >>
A young woman in Rawlings says she evaded a deadly freak accident during Friday morning’s storm by two feet.More >>
Two people are dead after an early morning officer-involved crash. Around 2:05 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Aspen Shades Parkway. According to police, an officer struck two pedestrians with their police cruiser while traveling westbound down Williamsburg Road. They both died from their injuries. Right now, an investigation is underway to figure out what led to the crash.More >>
Friday morning’s storm caused significant damage in Charles City, where a tree collapsed on an 89-year-old church.More >>
Severe storms that prompted tornado warnings in Central Virginia on Friday morning left behind damage and fallen trees throughout the area.More >>
