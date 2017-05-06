Update: Missing Henrico boy with autism found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Update: Missing Henrico boy with autism found safe

By Heather Riekers, Producer
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico Police say a missing 12-year-old boy with autism, has been found safe.

Officers say Malachi Corbin was reunited with his parents Saturday afternoon.

Police say Corbin has autism, along with Tourette's, ADHD and anxiety issues.

