Update: Missing Henrico boy with autism found safe

Henrico Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism. His name is Malachi Corbin and he lives in the 700 block of Epson Downs Court, in the county's West End. Along with autism, Corbin has also been diagnosed with Tourette's, ADHD and anxiety issues. Police say he's very shy, and will answer to the name "M.L.". He's 4'11" tall and weighs 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green, grey and black long sleeve, camouflage styl...