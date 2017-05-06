2 pedestrians killed in officer-involved crash in Henrico

Two people are dead after an early morning officer-involved crash. Around 2:05 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Aspen Shades Parkway. According to police, an officer struck two pedestrians with their police cruiser while traveling westbound down Williamsburg Road. They both died from their injuries. Right now, an investigation is underway to figure out what led to the crash.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
A Sandston family is demanding action after they lose a loved one to the heroin epidemic. JW Taylor died in February after overdosing on heroin laced with fentanyl.More >>
A Manakin Sabot man claimed his $1 million prize after matching the first five numbers in the May 2 Mega Millions drawing.More >>
Henrico officers are investigating a serious accident involving one of their own.More >>
