2 pedestrians killed in officer-involved crash in Henrico

Two people are dead after an early morning officer-involved crash.

Around 2:05 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Aspen Shades Parkway. According to police, an officer struck two pedestrians with their police cruiser while traveling westbound down Williamsburg Road.

Both pedestrians died from their injuries.

An investigation is underway to figure out what led to the crash.

This is the second incident this week involving a Henrico officer hitting someone with their patrol car.

On Thursday, an officer hit a man who was on his bike on West Broad Street near Glenside Drive.

Details about that incident have not been released.

