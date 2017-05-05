Man shot in leg in Mosby Court

Richmond police confirm a man was shot in the leg shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night, in Mosby Court.

Investigators tell NBC12 the shooting happened on the 2000 block of Accommodation Street. The man was was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police don't have a motive or any suspect descriptions at this time.

Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you know anything that can help police.

