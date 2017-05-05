Police: Wells Fargo Bank robbery suspect and getaway driver in custody

Chesterfield Police say they have two men in custody after a bank robbery on April 14. Police have also connected one of the suspects to a robbery at a Walmart Money Center.

Police arrested 34-year-old Corey Adams on Wednesday. They then arrested 35-year-old Dwayne Stewart Jr. on Thursday.

One of the robberies happened at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 13241 Rivers Bend Blvd. Police say Stewart stayed in a waiting vehicle while Adams went inside the bank. They say Adams handed a note to the teller demanding cash, grabbed the money and ran out to the vehicle.

Adams is charged with robbery, and Stewart is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to the Wells Fargo robbery.

Police say Stewart is also charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to a robbery on April 7. It happened at the Walmart Money Center at 12000 Iron Bridge Plaza. Police say Stewart displayed a firearm during the robbery, but no one was injured.

Both men are in jail without bond.

