'Thankful it wasn't my time,' says woman nearly impaled by tree branch

"I’m just thankful because it wasn’t my time," says Janell Wood. (Source: NBC12)

A young woman in Rawlings says she evaded a deadly freak accident during Friday morning’s storm by two feet.

Janell Wood says she was sleeping in her grandparent’s guest bedroom, when she suddenly saw a black mass rushing towards her, coming from the ceiling.

She quickly ran out of bed for help. When Janell and her grandmother reopened the door, she saw a large tree limb had pierced through the ceiling of her room, stopping just two feet from where she was lying in bed.

"I’m just thankful because it wasn’t my time, and I’m just glad my grandmother and grandfather didn’t have to come and find me," said Wood through tears.

Several trees fell on the home and on the family’s dog kennel. Sadly, they lost one pet beagle.

Coming up on 12News, Kelly Avellino will have a full report from Brunswick County at 5 and 6 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12