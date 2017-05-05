Tree falls on nearly century-old church in Charles City

The church says they'll still be able to have service on Sunday. (Source: NBC12)

Friday morning’s storm caused significant damage in Charles City, where a tree collapsed on an 89-year-old church. The large oak tree fell on the back part of the Wings of Love Outreach Ministry building, taking out the kitchen.

A nearby garage was completely blown over, leaving the car sitting exposed on the lawn. A shed was also toppled by a tree.

The building went up in 1928, and was used as a store for most of its life. Eight years ago, the Rev. Wilbur Adkins began renting the space for his small congregation of about 15 people.

Thankfully, the sanctuary part of building can be used for service on Sunday. Adkins says he's remaining strong in his faith that God will see the church through this hurdle.

"We're praying that we get this back together in the name of Jesus," said Adkins. "Sometimes people give up when they see something like this. But I don't give up. To me, what happened here this morning, makes me even stronger in the word of God. And I know God has got everything under control. He's going to work it out."

