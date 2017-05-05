Hanover girl battling cancer agrees to have head shaved

Little Sawyer Perkins, who is fighting brain cancer, agreed to have her head shaved on Thursday. Her hair has been falling out for weeks due to aggressive cancer treatment.

Her mom posted the video to Facebook, and you can hear the six-year-old saying, "Don’t cut off my ear!"

On April 23, 2016, "a large tumor was discovered on her brain. She was rushed to UVA Medical Center where she had an operation and the tumor was successfully removed," Sawyer's GoFundMe page said.

After her tumor was removed, Sawyer was then diagnosed with Stage III Anaplastic Ependymoma. She spent her summer at St. Jude in Memphis in hopes to beat cancer, but her fight isn't over yet.

During her MRI in March, they found out that a tumor that was discovered on a follow-up visit back in November 2016 has grown significantly, and they also saw two more areas of concern that could also be new tumors, according to Sawyer's GoFundMe page.

Sawyer had her second brain surgery in less than a year, and the family says the surgery went well.

The tumor was sent to pathology, and Sawyer's doctors will then decide what the best treatment plan is once they receive the results.

"The doctors have hinted that they want to be aggressive in their treatment plan, which could mean that Sawyer and her parents would be spending the next few months at St. Jude in Memphis," according to Sawyer's GoFundMe page. This means they will not be working and will be away from their other children.

Click here if you would like to help Sawyer's family with the cost of her treatments.

