NBC12 VIEWPOINT: Arts, Culture and Yves Saint Laurent in Richmond

By: Kym Grinnage email

When you think of Richmond, do you think of Arts & Culture? I hope you answer was yes, because that’s what the nation thinks.

According to the Southern Methodist University’s National Center for Arts Research, Richmond is one of the Top 20 Most Vibrant Arts Communities in the Nation.

Richmond was on this list in 2015, but not in 2016. We are in the company of such cities like New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Nashville. Thank you to all of the local artists, our schools, museums, government, corporations and cultural institutions that have made arts and culture an important fabric of our Richmond lifestyle.

This is a great report card for Richmond and it is certainly good for our national reputation. Congratulations to all of our citizens who love and support art and culture in the RVA.

Speaking of art. If you are interested in the art of style and fashion, you will not want to miss the Yves Saint Laurent, Perfection of Style exhibit at the Virginia Museum of Fine Art. This has to be one of the finest exhibitions of fashion and style to come to Richmond. Any museum or gallery in the country would be envious of this extraordinary show. If you want to see a fabulous exhibit that everyone will be talking about head down to VMFA.

