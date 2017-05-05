Storms hit as Central VA students head to school

The storm hit as many students across Central Virginia were heading to school.

Dinwiddie officials say middle and high school students were on the bus when the storm hit, and everyone made it to school safely. However, that was when they made the decision to delay elementary schools by one hour.

There were some "minor workarounds" with downed trees and debris in the road, but students are okay.

Chesterfield officials say "some buses were slightly delayed this morning." Watkins Elementary School lost power around 8 a.m., and Dominion restored it by 9:26 a.m.

New Kent officials say it was "a little challenging." There was a storm cell right over the area as kids were en-route on buses. The buses pulled over for about 10 minutes during the heavy rain.

The school system notified parents, and everyone made it safely to school.

