Barn collapses in Dinwiddie

A barn has collapsed on Route 40 in Dinwiddie.

Police, fire, VDOT, and Dominion crews are on the scene to assess the damage.

Dominion is working to repair the power lines, and VDOT is working to remove the debris.

There are no injuries, and Route 40 is closed due to the damage.

This is a developing story.

