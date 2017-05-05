Reports of trees down in Central Virginia

We have received reports of trees down in southern Chesterfield County.More >>
We have received reports of trees down in southern Chesterfield County.More >>
A barn has collapsed on Route 40 in Dinwiddie.More >>
A barn has collapsed on Route 40 in Dinwiddie.More >>
Over 8,000 Dominion customers are without power in Central Virginia.More >>
Over 8,000 Dominion customers are without power in Central Virginia.More >>
VDOT crews are on the scene of a jack-knifed tractor trailer on I-95 North in Prince George.More >>
VDOT crews are on the scene of a jack-knifed tractor trailer on I-95 North in Prince George.More >>
King and Queen County Schools are on a 2-hour delay due to power outages.More >>
King and Queen County Schools are on a 2-hour delay due to power outages.More >>