Reports of trees down in Central Virginia

We have received reports of trees down and damage all over Central Virginia.

Trees down along 64 West at mile marker 206. Photo credit: Mike Spencer @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/1W1wOXxHxk — Megan Wise (@MegWiseNBC12) May 5, 2017

Trees down in southern Chesterfield county. Thanks for the picture, Sheila Camacho. @NBC12 #vawx pic.twitter.com/ROfTyEbg2l — Megan Wise (@MegWiseNBC12) May 5, 2017

Tree fell on a house in Ettrick, VA. Photo credit: Minister Tracey Lyons. @NBC12 #vawx pic.twitter.com/lMmiKgWnU8 — Megan Wise (@MegWiseNBC12) May 5, 2017

Barn collapsed after tornado warned storm moved through Dinwiddie county. Crews on scene now @NBC12 #vawx pic.twitter.com/vUkIUbKyFc — Megan Wise (@MegWiseNBC12) May 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12