Reports of trees down in Central Virginia - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Reports of trees down in Central Virginia

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: Sheila Camacho Source: Sheila Camacho
(WWBT) -

We have received reports of trees down and damage all over Central Virginia.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly