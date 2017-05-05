Thousands of Dominion customers without power - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Thousands of Dominion customers without power

By Megan Woo, Digital
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Over 8,000 Dominion customers are without power in Central Virginia.

The majority of power outages are in New Kent, Powhatan and Petersburg.

