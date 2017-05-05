Tornado watches, thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Central, Southeastern Virginia

A tornado warning has been issued for Amelia, Dinwiddie, Chesterfield, Richmond, and Henrico until 7:45 a.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Brunswick and Dinwiddie counties until 7:15 a.m.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caroline, Essex, Hanover, Henrico, King and Queen, King William, New Kent, Richmond (county), and Westmoreland counties until 8:30 a.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central and Southeastern Virginia. This will be in effect until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

These include the counties of:

Charles City

Gloucester

Greensville

Isle of Wight

James City

Mathews

New Kent

Northampton

Prince George

Southampton

Surry

Sussex

York

These include the cities of:

Chesapeake

Emporia

Franklin

Hampton

Hopewell

Newport News

Norfolk

Poquoson

Portsmouth

Suffolk

Virginia Beach

Williamsburg

