Tornado watches, thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Central, Southeastern Virginia

By Megan Woo, Digital
(WWBT) -

A tornado warning has been issued for Amelia, Dinwiddie, Chesterfield, Richmond, and Henrico until 7:45 a.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Brunswick and Dinwiddie counties until 7:15 a.m.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caroline, Essex, Hanover, Henrico, King and Queen, King William, New Kent, Richmond (county), and Westmoreland counties until 8:30 a.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central and Southeastern Virginia. This will be in effect until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

These include the counties of:

  • Charles City
  • Gloucester
  • Greensville
  • Isle of Wight
  • James City
  • Mathews
  • New Kent
  • Northampton
  • Prince George
  • Southampton
  • Surry 
  • Sussex
  • York

These include the cities of:

  • Chesapeake
  • Emporia
  • Franklin
  • Hampton
  • Hopewell
  • Newport News
  • Norfolk
  • Poquoson
  • Portsmouth
  • Suffolk
  • Virginia Beach
  • Williamsburg

