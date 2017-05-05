School closings in Central Virginia - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

School closings in Central Virginia

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
(WWBT) -

Elementary schools in Dinwiddie are on a 1-hour delay.

King and Queen County Schools are closed Friday for students and employees.

Click here for more closings.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly