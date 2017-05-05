AAA issues safety tips for driving on wet roads

Grab your rain gear, and take your time on the wet roads because there are accidents all over the area.

A truck spun out, lost control, and slammed into the median on Interstate 64 West on the Shockoe Valley Bridge, which caused one lane to shut down.

AAA says safety starts before you drive, and your goal should be to see and be seen.

Avoid Cruise Control. This feature works great in dry conditions, but when used in wet conditions, the chance of losing control of the vehicle can increase. To prevent loss of traction, the driver may need to reduce the car's speed by lifting off the accelerator, which cannot be accomplished when cruise control is engaged

To reduce chances of hydroplaning, drivers should slow down, avoid hard braking or turning sharply, and drive in the tracks of the vehicle ahead of you.

Also, it is important for motorists to allow ample stopping distance between cars by increasing the following distance of the vehicle in front of them and beginning to slow down to stop for intersections, turns and other traffic early.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12