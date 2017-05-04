Richmond OK's renaming Lumpkin's Jail site

Should Richmond's memorial site in Shockoe Bottom, honoring hundreds of thousands of slaves, be named after the man who enslaved them? Richmond City Council just approved the renaming the Lumpkin's Jail site in city documents, adding the name used by slaves to describe the area - the "Devil's Half Acre."

The site, commonly known as Lumpkin's Jail, was an epicenter of human torture and trade, owned and operated by Robert Lumpkin. It’s history is well known by Ana Edwards, the chair of the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project of the Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality. The group is at the forefront of the effort to make a more expansive memorial, which has been ongoing for more than a decade.

"[Robert Lumpkin] is notorious, and that's part of the challenge. Robert Lumpkin was specifically known for providing the service of holding slaves for sale, but he would also contract to break slaves who were considered rebellious. So, he was involved in torture for pay," described Edwards, at the site which is now marked with grass, a fence and placards.

Slaves called the area the Devil's Half Acre. Richmond City Council agreed Wednesday to include that language in city documents moving the project forward. Councilmember Kim Gray says the name her own ancestors used better characterizes the play where they were tortured and stripped of their lives.

"It captures what the site was called by the people who would have been brought here, sold here, beaten here, brutalized, and in many cases, killed and put in mass graves," said Gray.

The design firm hired by the city to lead the project, SmithGroupJJR, is continuing to hold a series of public discussions. Topics include not only what the memorial site’s name should be, but whether it should be expanded to include other sites important to black history in Richmond - like the African American burial ground across from the jail.

"We're talking again about a really significant set of physical sites that actually tell an important part of Richmond's history," added Edwards.

Edwards and other supporters also want to make sure that all of Richmond's slave-trading sites are legally protected, named historic, so they can’t be developed otherwise. Former Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones had pitched building a new baseball stadium in the area.

"You have Native American sites that are protected. We have Holocaust sites that are protected. It is sacred ground, and it needs to be treated as such," continued Gray.

A survey online is asking the public what the memorial site should be called and about the project itself. Another city-hosted meeting on the project is slated for the end of May. The Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality is also set to hold more community meetings this summer.

