Petersburg Mayor to call on Governor to block parole center relocation

Petersburg's Mayor is calling on Governor McAuliffe to step in regarding a controversial proposal to relocate a criminal probation and parole office.

State officials say the office needs to move from its current location near Central State Hospital to a vacant building near Crater Road.

The site under consideration used to be the Social Services building, where parents went to pay child support. It closed in October. Half a year later, the state now has its eyes on making it a parole and probation office.

"There are school buses that let children out in this area, and they walk this road up to their homes," said resident Ken Pritchett.

"Petersburg has commercial space that’s not utilized," said David Wayner who owns two nearby apartment complexes. "Why bring in a potential problem in the middle of a residential area that we constantly seek to approve?"

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham feels it’s a last-resort effort after several failed attempts to relocate elsewhere.

"Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors told them no, it wasn’t appropriate to be out there," Parham said.

He also points to another proposal.

"Right next door to Ironbridge Baptist Church, which is a church in Chesterfield, there was no residential housing, but they said it still wasn’t appropriate to be at the church, because the church has families and kids there," Parham added.

Wayner is now collecting signatures. He already has nearly 50 petitions of neighbors saying no way.

"Everyone has unanimously said it’s a bad idea in a residential area," he said.

"The Petersburg Probation & Parole Office provides an important public safety function to the city and surrounding areas," said Lisa Kinney of the Department of Corrections. "This office has been located in Petersburg for many years without incident. As a reminder, P&P offices serve offenders already living in the area, providing a vital public safety presence."

"It is not appropriate to have these sex offenders coming into our neighborhood on the regular where we have kids living on both sides," Parham said.

Neighbors say those petitions will be delivered right away to state leaders.

