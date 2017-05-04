Vehicles ram each other, smash into people and apartment during family feud

A chaotic scene at an apartment complex is under investigation after a fight led to some angry residents using their vehicles as weapons.

Video shows one vehicle ramming another in the parking lot. Then a third vehicle drives into a group of people before smashing into the apartment.

Residents say the people involved in the fight are actually family members.

"By the time I get downstairs, there's cars moving and they're hitting people and I'm scared because the people they're were hitting are my cousins," said Daja Firman.

Firman watched the whole thing unfold from across the street. Several videos were taken of the moments - of punching, yelling and kicking, leading up to a woman driving through a group of people.

"As a family, we should all pull together whether we have a disagreement, we should all be able to talk it out, 'cause we're all adults," said Daja Firman. "It shouldn't have gotten to the point children were in danger because of a situation getting escalated."

Pieshia Firman says her niece was taken by med flight, after being hit by the car. She had no words to describe how she felt about watching the cars drive away after the chaos.

"It's a tragedy," said Firman. "The girls that did this, I hope the law does what they need to do."

It all happened Wednesday around 4:50 p.m. at the Pinecrest Apartments in Lawrenceville, Virginia. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects - Shana Cleaton, 32, and Mortici Thomas, 35 - were arrested and charged with felony destruction of property.

Sheriff B.K. Roberts says more charges could be on the way.

"I was traumatized by seeing something like that happen, because they had no remorse for what they did," said Daja Firman.

Roberts was shocked by the images.

"I've been doing this 20 years, I've never seen such a disregard for life," said Roberts.

Roberts says a total of five children were in the cars that were hitting each other and people during the incident, and that more people will most likely be charged for their involvement in the fight.

Deputies say two people were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and a child was treated at the scene.

Warning: Video contains foul language

