Lock down lifted at Petersburg school after nearby shooting

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

A shooting near AP Hill Elementary School on Thursday afternoon prompted the school to go into a lock down for about 30 minutes.

The school was placed in lock down around 3:30 p.m. after police say they got a call for shots fired in the area.

Police say the incident had nothing to do with the school.

Students were dismissed around 4 p.m. 

No injuries have been reported.

