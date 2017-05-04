Lock down lifted at Petersburg school after nearby shooting

A shooting near AP Hill Elementary School on Thursday afternoon prompted the school to go into a lock down for about 30 minutes.

The school was placed in lock down around 3:30 p.m. after police say they got a call for shots fired in the area.

Police say the incident had nothing to do with the school.

Students were dismissed around 4 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12