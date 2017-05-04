SENIOR ALERT: 74-year-old man last seen in Charlottesville may be in danger

Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert on Thursday afternoon for a 74-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive impairment. Police also say his physical safety may be in danger.

Wallace Newell Jr. went missing from the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville on April 28.

He may be driving a White Oldsmobile Bravado with Ohio plates FKL7870.

Newell is 6'1" tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He may be wearing a purple or red short sleeve T-shirt, khaki pants, white sneakers, blue or denim light jacket and a long sleeve shirt.

If you have information that can help find Newell, call UVA police at (434) 924-7166.

