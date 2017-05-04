Protected species makes itself at home near Brandermill Pool

A pool at Brandermill will have a delayed opening after eggs were found in the area. (Source: NBC12)

A special visitor made a Brandermill pool area its home, which could have delayed the pool's opening.

While the contractor began assessing the work site located at St. Ledger's Pool, workers found a nest of eggs. They contacted a wildlife team, and the eggs were identified as belonging to a protected or endangered species.

At this time, it is not clear exactly what type of bird was present.

Because of that, work was put on hold momentarily due to the hatchling hold up as work couldn't begin until those eggs hatched and the birds could fly off on their own accord.

On Thursday, the news broke that the birds had broken through the shells. The hatchlings have reportedly flown the coop, soaring with happiness at being undisturbed.

Hanging in the air, however, remains the exact date St. Ledger's Pool may open. Work is scheduled to begin on May 10, and while the Brandermill Community Association is working as quickly as possible to expedite the process, members are also making sure the work is done right.

Cynthia Wright, the GM of the BCA, said she understands the value of the pools and that the board is doing its due diligence. She said there is a possibility the pools located at St. Ledger's and Harbour Pointe could have a staggered opening, delayed by a week or two.

She explained that in 2015, the BCA hired a contractor to re-plaster the pools and that allegedly it was not done to industry standards. Because of that, it was not budgeted to re-do the pool in 2017. However, the board recognizes the need to fix the issue and is using money from the reserve funds to bring the St. Ledger's facility back to bare bones in order to do quality work.

North Beach Pool has been patched and is expected to open on time, but there is a possibility the opening of St. Ledger's and Harbour Pointe pools may not open until June.

Since St. Ledger's pool is known to be the busiest, the focus will be on that facility, followed quickly by Harbour Pointe. However, the BCA is confident all three pools will be open before the summer season heats up.

Wright has put together a one, two, and three year plan for maintenance, safety, and aesthetic issues. She wants to open up the conversation to Brandermill neighbors, placing an emphasis on transparency and communication between the board and those who live in the community.

She will be holding a town hall meeting with the BCA and NRC on May 11th at 7 pm.

