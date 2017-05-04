RVA Parenting: Amniotic band syndrome and how you can help your child

We have an important warning for anyone considering having a child about a condition called amniotic band syndrome. It is rare, but it can be fatal and it is something that happens completely by chance, during pregnancy.

Little Logan's smile is really hard to resist. It will light up the room.

"He is the best kid!" said Lerian Gay, Logan's mom.

He has that smile, thanks in part, to the doctors at St. Mary's cleft and craniofacial program.

Dr. Sharline Aboutanos is a plastic surgeon on the team.

"Amniotic band syndrome, it's just a random occurrence," she said. "We don't really know why it occurs."

A picture of Logan shortly after he was born shows him challenged with a club foot, fused fingers, and a cleft lip - all because of this syndrome, where bands essentially wrap around the baby at random and can snap.

Lerian found out about the scary condition halfway through her pregnancy, when she was supposed to find out if she was having a boy or girl.

"In that moment, I was so scared," said Lerian. "Since I had to do it myself, it was probably one of the scariest. It was one of the scariest moments of my life."

Some children don't survive. There's little doctors can do until the child is born.

Any treatment would put the baby at risk, but Logan made it. He lived.

"It was a little hard," said Lerian. "Just seeing the impact that it had on his body. But, he was a gorgeous little baby! Literally two hours after he was born, they took him to go get him casted, did bloodwork, and then did something with his fingers."

Logan has had surgery with the St. Mary's team every few months since birth, and it has paid off. Doctors have been able to save his leg, his fingers have been separated and his lip looks great.

And he's doing great, now.

"That's the goal," smiled Dr. Aboutanos "…for him to be a healthy and confident child, and if anything comes along, a specialist can address it in the best way. Yeah, that's the goal."

He has one surgery to go. If that goes well, his prognosis is great.

The doctors on the St. Mary's team started working with Lerian almost immediately to make a plan for Logan. They'll follow him into the future - working to make sure he grows into his face and doesn't have any trouble speaking.

