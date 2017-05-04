Family looking for ways to pay for home after woman dies from cancer

A terminally ill Chesterfield mother paid the mortgage on her home through June so her daughters and niece would have somewhere to live after she passed away.

Malika Muhammad contacted NBC12 because, after June, she doesn’t know what she and her sister and niece will do to keep a roof over their heads.

Muhammad’s mother, Tonya Muhammad, was diagnosed with lupus three years ago, and then one year ago, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"Some days it was really, really hard because she wasn’t able to wash herself, so I had to do it for her," Muhammad said. "For weeks at a time, she would be up in her room because she couldn’t walk downstairs."

Last September, one year after her cancer diagnosis and at the age of 49, Tonya Muhammad passed away.

“Ever since then, it’s been really hard,” Muhammad said. “I've been trying to take care of my niece and younger sister.”

The girls lived in the same home in a safe and suburban neighborhood in Chesterfield for their entire lives. It was a home that their mother struggled to pay the mortgage for but managed to every month.

“Our mom struggled to pay the mortgage almost every month,” Rukiya Muhammad said.

But before Muhammad died, she wanted to ensure the money she had left went towards keeping a roof over her girls' heads for as long as possible.

She managed to pay the mortgage off until June, which is the same month Rukiya graduates high school and Malika finishes her two years at John Tyler Community College.

But come June, the girls don’t know how they will pay the rest of the mortgage. They still owe $60,000 on the home.

Right now, Malika has a job with work study at John Tyler Community College, but that will end soon. Her sister works at Burger King, but that too will not help the girls pay their mortgage each month.

Malika also has a full ride to Jackson State in Mississippi next year, which she will have to give up if her sister and niece can’t stay in their home. Rukiya, an aspiring nursing student, isn’t thinking about college right now because of all that has happened to her family over the last year.

"I’m going to find a job during the summer to have more income to make the payments on the house," Mohammad said.

However, that still won’t be enough. The girls are hoping for a miracle.

If you want to help the family and support their GoFundMe page, you can donate here.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12