New court documents released in death of AJ Hadsell

Court documents regarding the death of Angelica "AJ" Hadsell were released on Thursday, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

Homicide detectives found GPS data from Wesley Hadsell's van let them right to his stepdaughter's body.

AJ Hadsell, 18, was last seen by a neighbor driving her car towards her parents home on March 2, 2015, and police seized Wesley Hadsell's van nearly three weeks later, then-detective Joshua Hathaway said in a court document.

In the van, they found a shovel, a roll of duct tape, and black gloves, Hathaway said in a court document. According to the Virginian-Pilot, when homicide detectives analyzed the GPS inside the van, they found "the van was behind an abandoned residence in Franklin for about 20 minutes."

On April 9, detectives found a woman's body partially buried in a ditch in the backyard of the abandoned residence, located near the 34000 block of Smith's Ferry Road.

On April 10, detectives identified the remains belonging to the Longwood University student. The Medical Examiner said she died from "homicidal violence," according to court documents.

Stepfather Wesley Hadsell was not charged in her death. He was "arrested on six unrelated felony charges for breaking into a house" several weeks after her disappearance, according to NBC News.

