NBC12 teams up with Radio One to send a kid to camp

NBC12 is teaming up with Radio One for the 10th annual "Send A Kid To Camp" radiothon.

Our Call 12 phone lines are open until 9 a.m. Thursday, and we need your help sending children in our area to summer camp.

Radio host Community Clovia is a D.J. for KISS FM, and she founded the program in honor of her godson.

The goal is to send local children to camp where they can stay active, in a learning environment and most importantly, out of trouble.

For just $250, you can send a kid to camp for nine weeks this summer, but any amount you can give will help.

We will also have camp volunteers in our Call 12 Center Thursday afternoon. The number to call is 345-1212.

