Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl out of N.C.

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 North in Richmond near Maury and Franklin streets.More >>
There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 North in Richmond near Maury and Franklin streets.More >>
Court documents regarding the death of Angelica "AJ" Hadsell were released on Thursday, according to the Virginian-Pilot.More >>
Court documents regarding the death of Angelica "AJ" Hadsell were released on Thursday, according to the Virginian-Pilot.More >>
A Manakin Sabot man claimed his $1 million prize after matching the first five numbers in the May 2 Mega Millions drawing.More >>
A Manakin Sabot man claimed his $1 million prize after matching the first five numbers in the May 2 Mega Millions drawing.More >>
Neighbors in Ginter Park spoke with Mayor Stoney on Wednesday night, about their concerns over plans for an apartment complex by Union Presbyterian Seminary.More >>
Neighbors in Ginter Park spoke with Mayor Stoney on Wednesday night, about their concerns over plans for an apartment complex by Union Presbyterian Seminary.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.More >>
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
With whirls of fun, cool colors and tricks at their finger tips, kids are crazy for "fidget spinners."More >>
With whirls of fun, cool colors and tricks at their finger tips, kids are crazy for "fidget spinners."More >>
The charges come after a chaotic scene in Clarksville on April 23, where police said the bounty hunters shot at the four people in the sedan and chased them for seven miles.More >>
The charges come after a chaotic scene in Clarksville on April 23, where police said the bounty hunters shot at the four people in the sedan and chased them for seven miles.More >>
A Jeep suddenly accelerated through the building, hitting a dozen people before crashing into a cinder block wall.More >>
A Jeep suddenly accelerated through the building, hitting a dozen people before crashing into a cinder block wall.More >>