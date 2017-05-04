Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl out of N.C.

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

An Amber Alert was issued in North Carolina just after 2 a.m. Thursday for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Cassidy Ann Bottoms was last seen in the 800 block of Old Oak Hollow Road in Winston-Salem, according to NBC affiliate WRAL.

Forsyth County officers believe she was abducted by 24-year-old De-Shawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffey Cutler.

Townes is an African-American man, 5-feet-11-inches tall, has black hair and eyes. WRAL reports he was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, a blue hat, and glasses.

Cutler is also an African-American man, 5-feet-8-inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Cassidy is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes, and she was last seen wearing a black tube top with a v-cut, pink, gray, and blue palm tree leggings, and black Converse shoes. Officers told WRAL she has a scar on her left lower lip.

She could be in a silver 2010 Nissan Altima with North Carolina license tag BBP-4246.

Anyone with any information on Cassidy's whereabouts is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office at 336-727-2112.

