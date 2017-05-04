Dominion equipment shot two nights in a row in Henrico

For the second night in a row, someone shot at Dominion equipment in the Varina area.

Kingsland Road was closed while Dominion crews work to fix the shot up transformer. The oil from the transformer spilled into the roadway.

The lights are back on in the area, but there were over 100 customers without power early Thursday morning.

Someone shot Dominion equipment on the same road Wednesday morning and back in February.

Police say if it was intentional, the perpetrator could be charged with vandalism. Depending on the amount of damage, it could be a felony.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12