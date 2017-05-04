Henrico police cruiser hits bicyclist

Henrico officers are investigating a serious accident involving one of their own.

Police say an officer hit a man who riding a bike on West Broad Street, near the Glenside Drive exit on Interstate 64, around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday.

For hours, Henrico police were blocking the road, but they cleared the scene just before 4:30 a.m.

Police say that a Henrico police officer, who was in a patrol car, struck a person riding a bicycle just across the street on the westbound lanes of West Broad Street.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, while the officer involved in the accident is fine.

This is a developing story.

