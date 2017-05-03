Neighbors discuss lawsuit over Westwood Tract apartment project

Neighbors in Ginter Park spoke with Mayor Stoney on Wednesday night, about their concerns over plans for an apartment complex by Union Presbyterian Seminary.

It's an issue these residents say they have spent years trying to tackle after the school decided to build a 301-unit apartment complex in the Westwood Tract.

"This would be very dense development, lots of people that would affect the schools the storm water the traffic," said Elizabeth Kostelny with Preservation Virginia.

In 2016, Preservation Virginia listed the Westwood Tract as one of their endangered places in the state, the reason the organization continues to push for people to sign a petition against the project. So far, more than 600 people have shown their opposition to the petition.

"I'm one of many people who has worked to stop intrusive developments, " said Hampton Carver, a Ginter Park Residents.

Residents filed a lawsuit against the City of Richmond and Union Presbyterian Seminary in late April, at Wednesday night's meeting they spoke to Mayor Stoney about his request to halt construction.

"I went to Dr. Blount to say, 'Is there a win-win, for the community?' because I understand the long relationship you all have," said Mayor Stoney.

Stoney says while the Planning Department has issued building permits for the project, he asked the school to halt construction until a zoning appeal hearing in June, and also pending the legal outcome of the situation. Wednesday night Stoney says the school told him, they cannot commit halting construction until after litigation.

In a statement, Union Presbyterian said the following:

There appears to be a misunderstanding. Dr. Blount recently met with Mayor Levar Stoney regarding, among other things, the timing of construction on the development on the Westwood Tract, as has been reported. At that meeting, Dr. Blount made a commitment to the mayor that construction would not start prior to June 7, but that demolition (which had already begun) would continue. It is important to note that our conversation with the mayor occurred prior to our knowledge of a lawsuit subsequently filed by neighbors and, thus, could not (and would not) have included any commitment to delay construction pending the lawsuit. We are proud of our strong relationship with the City of Richmond, its elected leaders and the neighborhood. We stand by our commitment to Mayor Stoney notwithstanding the pending litigation. The seminary notes that the Plan of Development was properly approved and permits issued after a full review process by all applicable city agencies and officials of the City of Richmond.

The zoning appeal hearing is set for June 7.

