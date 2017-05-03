Chesterfield mom: Child pointed gun at 10-year-old daughter

An angry Chesterfield mother calls 12 On Your Side after she says someone pointed a gun at her 10-year-old daughter and then ran away. What's more -- the person who did it was a child himself.

The little girl later identified him as a boy who posted a photo of himself holding a gun on his Instagram page.

It was a day that was anything but normal.

"She told me ‘mommy, I really need to talk to you.’ So I stopped what I was doing," said Latisha Sackey.

She couldn't believe the next words that came out of her 10-year-old's mouth.

"She told me while she was outside watching some kids play, a little boy pointed a gun at her, smiled and ran," Sackey explained.

She called police and started asking other parents if they knew anything. That's when one of her neighbors weighed in.

"She informed me her daughter witnessed something on Instagram where a little boy had a gun. When she showed my daughter the picture, my daughter said 'that’s him mommy, mommy that’s him. That’s the same guy’,” she said.

As police investigate, Sackey says her children are traumatized.

"She’s not herself anymore. She doesn’t eat. She doesn’t sleep…My son also had episodes recently, that he’s scared for his family’s safety," Sackey said.

"Nowhere is 'safe'," said Nicole Fields with No More Xcuses, Inc.

She says it's time to bring young people together to talk about issues like this.

Sunday, she's sending an open invitation to youth 12 through 20 years old to an community event called Heal the Land. Her approach is to listen rather than lecture.

"Not point fingers and be mad at the kid who had the gun, [but explore] why does he have a gun. Why does he feel comfortable enough to approach a 10-year-old with a gun? Why did he brandish it? Where did he get it…We’re not focused on if your pants are hanging below your butt. If I can save your life for 24 hours, I’ll deal with your pants later," Fields said.

It’s an effort to get to the root of the problems that are causing families this Sackey’s so much pain.

"I think kids should be able to go outside and play without having to experience something like that, and I was really scared, because he could have pulled the trigger," Sackey said.

NBC 12 obtained the photo of the child who posted the photo of him holding a gun but has chosen not to show it because of his age and because he hasn't been charged.

The Heal the Land event will take place Sunday at the Peter Paul Development Center in Richmond from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

