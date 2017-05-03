HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Kidney stones - symptoms and prevention

It's Neighborhood Health Watch, and the topic today is kidney stones - the symptoms and remedies to prevent them.

Passing kidney stones can be very painful, but the stones don't cause any permanent damage usually. Oftentimes, the only thing that's required is to take pain medication and drink plenty of water to pass a stone.

Urologist, Dr. Michael Byrne with Retreat Doctors' Hospital says it's another important reason to stay hydrated during the summer months.

Dr. Byrne says, "When it first hits, people are often confused, the pain is insurmountable often. It is unbelievable. They think they're dying. It can feel like appendicitis. It can feel like a cramp, gas pains, muscle pull. Just living in Virginia causes stones. This is the stone belt. Why is that? We don't know whether it's the calcium in the water. Perhaps our diet is a little saltier. We don't know, but more people make stones in this part of the country than any other."

Other risk factors include obesity and family history.

There's a Kidney Stone Hotline you can call to get your questions answered, including when to see a doctor who can determine if surgery is necessary. The Kidney Stone Hotline is 804-560-STON (7866).