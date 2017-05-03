Richmond City Council reaches tentative budget plan

After another tug-of-war budget session, the Richmond City Council came to a decision on a $681 million spending plan on Wednesday.

Some of the most significant measures include a $2.7 million salary boost for police and firefighters and the use of an $8 million surplus for Richmond Public Schools. The city’s public works, library and anti-poverty departments will also see a sizable increase in funding.

However, Mayor Levar Stoney refused to unleash $13 million of reserve money, fearing the city’s credit rating would be negatively impacted.

The City Council asked the finance department for help Tuesday in finding an additional round of cuts. Finance officials recommended several new ways to save, including the refinancing of certain debt, creating a $350,000 pot of money.

City Council Member Kim Gray says the finance department has not been transparent in readily identifying several pots of money, which could be have been used earlier in budget discussions. The City Council is now pushing for its own financial adviser, separate from the city administration’s finance department.

"I think the inability to get information in a timely manner, waiting until 1:30 in the morning to have funds certified that we knew were available, not being able to access the fund reserve if we needed to… I think that's one of the reasons we put in an amendment to have our own financial adviser," said Gray.

City officials say the money in question wasn't available until the eleventh hour, since new figures and calculations were constantly coming in from other departments and agencies.

GRTC officials further avoided a cut recommended by Stoney’s administration, contending $5 million emergency funds could not be used. Ultimately, transportation officials won the support of City Council.

"I didn't want to take the chance of a reduction of route services. I'm already losing route services within the city," continued Gray.

The new amendments to the budget will be formally introduced next Monday.

