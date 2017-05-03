Richmond Police searching for missing man

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
After another tug-of-war budget session, the Richmond City Council came to a decision on a $681 million spending plan on Wednesday.
Family says 32-year-old Jahad Ahi Chapman, of the 700 block of Stockton Street, was in the process of moving out of the apartment.
A Richmond couple is in for the fight of their lives, but they are not alone - the community rallied to bring them a special day they will not forget.
Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is believed to be a suspect "in a theft from a motor vehicle and credit card fraud in the Forest Hill neighborhood."
