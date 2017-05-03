Richmond Police searching for missing man

Richmond Police need your help to locate a man who left his apartment last Friday and has not been seen since.

Family says 32-year-old Jahad Ahi Chapman, of the 700 block of Stockton Street, was in the process of moving out of the apartment. He left his apartment to go out for the evening on April 28. His phone has been cut off.

Police do not suspect foul play, but they want to reunite the missing man with his family.

Police say Chapman is described as "a black male, 5’7” tall, weighing 165 pounds with tattoos on his body, neck, face and hands."

Call RPD Detective Jay Brissette at (804) 337-4724 if you see him.

