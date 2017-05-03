Former Dinwiddie deputy charged with sex crime against child granted bond

A former deputy for Dinwiddie who is charged with sex crimes against a child was granted bond Wednesday, just a week after he was initially denied bond.

Hector Jimenez, 46, faces two felony charges for his alleged involvement with a 13-year-old.

Authorities say the crimes happened at the former deputy’s North Dinwiddie home, by the pool, where the suspect solicited a 13-year-old whom he was familiar with.

"It occurred through force, threat or intimidation," Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said last week.

She says Jimenez used his badge as that source of intimidation.

"Which is the worst kind of betrayal of public trust that I could imagine," she said.

The alleged crime happened back in 2015.

