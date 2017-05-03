Details of Richmond City Schools, Bedden separation agreement released

The "separation agreement" between Richmond City Schools and Superintendent Dana Bedden breaks down the details of the school leader's severance package, and the fact that he cannot take any actions without School Board approval.

"The superintendent shall take no action with respect to personnel, finance and operation matters without prior presentation to the School Board," said the agreement, which was signed by both parties on Tuesday.

His $294,571 severance pay. which will be paid in a lump sum no later than July 31, includes more than $52,000 for unused vacation days.

Other details of the agreement include:

Returning all passwords, a laptop and keys by close of business on June 30

Providing consulting services at a rate of $114 per hour

Neither party will make any disparaging remarks about each other

"The School Board of the city of Richmond thanks Dr. Bedden for his service to Richmond Public Schools," wrote School Board chair Dawn C. Page.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12