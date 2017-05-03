Second woman arrested, charged in death of Henrico teen

Another woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Henrico teenager.

LaToya Gay was extradited from South Carolina and charged in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Martre Coles.

Denise Gay, who was dating Coles’ father, is also facing a second-degree murder charge. Family members say LaToya is Denise’s daughter.

"I think she was hiding out with family," says Marqweisha Coles, Martre's sister.

In April, Coles' body was found in a container near a business no South Laburnum Avenue. He had been reported missing since March 12.

The family says they are relieved that both women will now have to face a judge.

"I was happy that they finally got her," says Marqweisha.

There are still a lot of questions into Martre's murder. The medical examiner says the cause of death is still pending, and a search warrant on the home on Ivy Avenye is sealed.

For now, family and Martre's girlfriend are leaning on each other for support.

"It really helps a lot, because with his sisters, it helps me feel close to him," says Ashlyn Knigh, Martre's girlfriend. "I can help them and they can help me get through this together."

The family says they will be there for every court date.

"It's going to be hard, but I want to see justice served for what she did," says Michelle Coles, Martre's sister. "I don't want her to get away with what they did to him."

Coles' sisters say that after their mother died several years ago, Martre saw Denise as a maternal figure.

Denise and LaToya Gay are being incarcerated at Henrico County Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

