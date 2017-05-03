RVA throws free wedding for couple while bride fights cancer

A Richmond couple is in for the fight of their lives, but they are not alone - the community rallied to bring them a special day they will not forget.

For many people, the idea of their wedding is a sort of fairy-tale story. Christine Greenberg knows it well.

"She just fell in love with how unique and a little punk-rock the dress is," Greenberg said while showing off the dress for the bride-to-be.

She also knows, sometimes during that fairy tale, life happens. That's why she wanted to give back.

Greenberg owns Urban Set Bride in Church Hill, and she held a contest to help a couple with their big day.

"We got heart-wrenching stories, we got really inspirational stories, but we got about 150 entries in total," she told NBC12.

That's how she met Matt and Erika. Their story won the contest.

"Was a story of perseverance, and strength, and positivity," Greenberg said.

Side-by-side with the love of her life, Erika is in the fight of her life. On the day before their fairy-tale wedding, she's battling stage four lymphoma. She beat it once, and it came back.

At the wedding rehearsal, it's the furthest thing from their minds. Nearly 30 local vendors donated about $50,000 worth of goods and services.

"We not only are surrounded by all of our loved ones, but we're surrounded by our community, who are putting on not only a day but a weekend and beyond," Erika said.

This fairy-tale story has another wrinkle in it. When Erika and Matt met, she hadn't been diagnosed yet. That came only six months into their relationship.

You can imagine how it impacted Erika, but what about this new relationship? For Matt, there really wasn't much to think about.

"Some people asked me, you know, they were surprised I stuck around," said Matt. "I loved her pretty much the first month I knew her - or starting dating her. So tomorrow is about our love."

"I would've married Matt before cancer," said Erika. "I would've married Matt without cancer. It's just, we've already been through a lot of the worst, you know, it's not all bad and horrible days, but we have some really dark ones. So I think that tomorrow is just kind of a combination, a culmination, of just putting all of our energy into feeling nothing but complete joy."



Below is the press release about the RVA Love contest:

Cancer touches far too many lives and has heinous as it may be, sometimes it shapes the lives it surrounds for the better. In 2011, Christine Haines Greenberg had just graduated from VCU when brain cancer took the life of her fiancé. A month after his passing, she met her first wedding planning client and her career began. In 2012, Christine’s father won a battle with colon cancer. And in 2013, Christine’s mom, Jennifer, was diagnosed with uterine + ovarian cancer and waged a war against both. As of 2017, the family is healthy, thriving and enjoying the successes of their family-owned bridal shop and wedding planning company in Church Hill. Cancer brought this family closer together and created a career around making people happy. The next steps that made sense for them was finding a way to give back. In April 2016, they created a contest called “RVA Love.” The contest rules were simple; anyone in Richmond or the surrounding area could nominate a couple that is already engaged or ready to become engaged that deserves a free wedding. They hoped for someone who positively contributes to the community despite life struggles and hardships. The response from local businesses that were willing to help was overwhelming! Once the vendors were established, the contest was officially released. They received 150 applicants, all with amazing stories ranging from military service, health issues, family loss, and so much more. After a month of deliberation, a contest winner was chosen. A friend nominated Erika Buford, a local woman who works full-time, is raising a teenage son, James, trying to plan a wedding AND is an active fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through her “Team-E Unicorn.” And Erika does all of that while battling her own stage 4 follicular non-Hodgkin lymphoma, an incurable blood disease. Originally diagnosed in 2014, Erika continues to have to fight cancer with chemotherapy and will have to constantly monitor the cancer for the rest of her life. Christine called Erika on May 2nd to give her the good news. Erika had actually visited the bridal shop earlier that year at a sample sale, but with medical treatments, she didn’t feel like she could afford a gown from the boutique. After many tears, Urban Set was happy to announce that Erika and her fiancé, Matt Brooks, will not have to worry about paying for their wedding. What stood out to the Urban Set Bride family about Erika is that she continues to battle AND give back. Cancer is a tough blow and people have every right to pity themselves, but not Erika. She ran for the LLS’s Woman of the Year 2016 and mentors families dealing with a cancer diagnosis through Camp Kesem. In December 2016, Erika, James and Matt discovered that her cancer has relapsed. While the news was tough to bear in the middle of wedding planning, they are happy to report that Erika’s oncology team at Bon Secours Cancer Institute has confidently put her on a 3 month “watch & wait plan” until treatment does begin. Her next scan isn't until the day after they return from their honeymoon. April 22, 2017, Matt and Erika will say “I do” on the historic farm, Seven Springs, in Manquin, Virginia in front of 150 guests. The total value of the donated services + goods has exceeded $50,000.

